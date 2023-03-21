UMB Bank n.a. Sells 8,070 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,070 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.92.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day moving average is $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.59%.

In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

