UMB Bank n.a. Sells 90 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 123.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,645,000 after purchasing an additional 352,377 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 6.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,149,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,651,000 after purchasing an additional 241,400 shares during the period. Philo Smith Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth $19,114,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 24.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 650,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,357,000 after purchasing an additional 126,492 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 1,115.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,969,000 after purchasing an additional 111,277 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $614,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $614,145.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 12,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $521,350.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,054.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,391 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Primerica Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Primerica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

PRI stock opened at $163.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.47 and a 200-day moving average of $146.81. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $195.69.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $686.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 13.71%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Primerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

