UMB Bank n.a. Trims Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,086 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7,158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 911,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,071,000 after purchasing an additional 899,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,666,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. HSBC downgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE MOS opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Further Reading

