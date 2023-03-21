UMB Bank n.a. Trims Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Corning were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Corning by 981.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Corning by 488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.78.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $38.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

