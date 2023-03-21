United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 841 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 185.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 47.6% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. OTR Global raised United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.46.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $378.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $432.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.67. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $481.99. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Further Reading

