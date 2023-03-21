Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,827,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,510,000 after acquiring an additional 368,820 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,950,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,333,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,306,000 after acquiring an additional 131,944 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,952,000. Finally, Signify Wealth purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,987,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BLV stock opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $92.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.05.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

