Vigilare Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,034 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11,478 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.3 %

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $97.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

