Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 28th. Analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance has set its FY 2023 guidance at $4.45-$4.65 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $4.45-4.65 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $48.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.81%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 98,040 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 15,915 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 64,621 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.