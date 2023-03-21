Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 37,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Alphabet by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 190,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after buying an additional 35,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.44.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $101.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

