Weiss Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,939 shares during the quarter. Biohaven accounts for approximately 0.9% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $37,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Biohaven by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Biohaven by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Biohaven by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

BHVN opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.25. The company has a market cap of $950.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.12. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $20.57.

Several research firms recently commented on BHVN. SVB Securities began coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

