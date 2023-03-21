Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $33.23 Million in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,773,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,232,000. Gossamer Bio comprises approximately 0.8% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOSS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.
Gossamer Bio Trading Up 25.9 %
Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $15.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Gossamer Bio
Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gossamer Bio (GOSS)
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.