Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $33.23 Million in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,773,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,232,000. Gossamer Bio comprises approximately 0.8% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOSS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $15.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOSS. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays cut shares of Gossamer Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.42.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

