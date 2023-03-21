Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $38.04 Million Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 141,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,039,000. Linde accounts for about 0.9% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

Insider Activity

Linde Price Performance

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $338.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.16. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $362.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 61.82%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

