Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $475,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at about $380,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 197.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in AppLovin by 11,778.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 106,124 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in AppLovin by 30.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.
AppLovin Stock Up 0.6 %
APP stock opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $58.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.85.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AppLovin from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on AppLovin from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AppLovin from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AppLovin from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on AppLovin from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
