Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 985.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

Welltower Stock Up 0.6 %

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $69.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 216.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 762.52%.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.