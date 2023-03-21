Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CASY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.44.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 1.1 %

CASY stock opened at $207.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.76 and its 200 day moving average is $222.45. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $181.40 and a one year high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

