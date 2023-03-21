Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:LYB opened at $87.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYB. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.95.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.