Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,936,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,173,000 after buying an additional 57,166 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 32.3% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 42,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at $847,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 198.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 57,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 38,358 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 29.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,049,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,849,000 after buying an additional 460,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $308.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.70 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.