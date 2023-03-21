Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 32,571 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 107.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,571 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Copart by 177.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Copart by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $70.53 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $71.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.71 and a 200-day moving average of $62.15. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

