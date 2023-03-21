Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,413,000 after buying an additional 702,695 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 11.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,887,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,629,000 after buying an additional 1,287,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 55.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after buying an additional 2,218,679 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 41.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,757,000 after buying an additional 974,376 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 21.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,386,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,063,000 after buying an additional 419,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.70, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.12. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $49.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $297.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.16 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 2.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

DT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $187,746.33. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 120,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,258,941.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $187,746.33. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 120,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,258,941.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $88,676.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,174.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,836,494 shares of company stock worth $669,887,270 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.