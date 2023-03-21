Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $396.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $333.43 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $381.81. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $339.45 and a 200 day moving average of $300.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.14%.

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

