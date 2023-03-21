Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,024,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EME stock opened at $161.65 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.64 and a 12 month high of $169.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.71.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Featured Articles

