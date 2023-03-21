Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 47.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,647,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,881,000 after acquiring an additional 853,500 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 1,923.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 716,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,894,000 after acquiring an additional 680,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 62.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 925,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,011,000 after acquiring an additional 356,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $65.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $60.54 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.41.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 84.59%.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,083,313.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $1,527,375.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,557.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,083,313.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 528,437 shares of company stock worth $35,218,511. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on K shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.78.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.