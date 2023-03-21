Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

CMS stock opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average of $61.24.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,734.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,314 shares of company stock worth $447,136 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

