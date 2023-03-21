Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.90 Million Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,153 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,923,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $920,988,000 after acquiring an additional 36,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $834,890,000 after acquiring an additional 179,044 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,718,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,640,000 after acquiring an additional 105,514 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,710,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,621,000 after acquiring an additional 98,463 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MANH stock opened at $146.09 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.02 and a 1 year high of $158.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

MANH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.