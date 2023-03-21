Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.92 Million Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chemed during the second quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 13.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 29.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemed Price Performance

Chemed stock opened at $526.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $507.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.52. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $430.16 and a 12-month high of $539.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

About Chemed

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.