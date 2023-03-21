Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 566 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $163.27 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $197.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.60 and its 200 day moving average is $173.08.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMC. Raymond James increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.25.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Stories

