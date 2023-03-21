Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,875 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 357,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $192,308,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.50. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55.

WBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

