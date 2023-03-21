Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,130 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,393 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Matador Resources by 104.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 144.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 79.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 22.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSE:MTDR opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 3.55.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen upped their price target on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Billy E. Goodwin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,760,500.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,035 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Further Reading

