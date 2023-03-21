Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 742 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 43.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.51, for a total transaction of $754,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,619 shares in the company, valued at $12,181,327.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.51, for a total value of $754,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,619 shares in the company, valued at $12,181,327.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total transaction of $5,635,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,949.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,578 shares of company stock worth $12,382,420. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.40.

Shockwave Medical stock opened at $206.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.88 and a 200-day moving average of $232.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.97. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $320.54.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 59.99%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

