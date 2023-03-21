Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRDM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,836,000 after buying an additional 564,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after purchasing an additional 438,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,025,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,081,000 after purchasing an additional 431,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,774,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,786,000 after purchasing an additional 213,935 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,157,000 after purchasing an additional 195,093 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Stock Up 2.3 %

IRDM stock opened at $60.62 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $65.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 866.12 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRDM shares. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iridium Communications news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 5,069 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total value of $320,107.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,169.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iridium Communications news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 5,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total value of $320,107.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,169.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry West sold 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $685,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,585,354.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,789 shares of company stock valued at $17,339,473 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.