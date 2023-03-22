128 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Acquired by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 177.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lam Research Trading Down 1.2 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $507.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $493.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $574.79.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

