142 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Bought by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,022,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.70.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $430.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.81. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.