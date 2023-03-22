1,848 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $186.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.15. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $219.35.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
