19,004 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Acquired by Sharper & Granite LLC

Sharper & Granite LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,987,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,539,000 after acquiring an additional 197,709 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,773,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,225,000 after acquiring an additional 253,178 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252,620 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,253,000 after acquiring an additional 68,403 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $81.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

