1,935 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.23.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $229.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Featured Articles

