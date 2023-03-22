2,022 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $3,411,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $2,953,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance
iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $176.65 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.80.
About iShares Russell 2000 ETF
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.