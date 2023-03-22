2,088 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Bought by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $103.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.52.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.