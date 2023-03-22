2,090 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Acquired by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PM opened at $95.70 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $109.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

