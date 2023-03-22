2,100 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 37.3% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 82,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,399 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 32.2% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of STLD stock opened at $111.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 6.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.43.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.