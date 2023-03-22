2,250 Shares in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 89,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 411,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after buying an additional 267,195 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 173.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 170,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period.
Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA URA opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.05. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90.
About Global X Uranium ETF
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
