22,845 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 69.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 58.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

