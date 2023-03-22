2,759 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,759 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Options Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $219.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.31. The company has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on FedEx from $179.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FedEx from $222.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.