3,117 Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Acquired by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,947,000 after acquiring an additional 147,509 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 662,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,019,000 after acquiring an additional 108,387 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 462,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,630,000 after acquiring an additional 156,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 3.8 %

HIG opened at $69.56 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 31.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $372,092.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,173.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,221 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,348.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $372,092.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,173.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,167 shares of company stock worth $7,872,898 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

