9,066 Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Acquired by Sharper & Granite LLC

Sharper & Granite LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. BCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,985,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,754,000 after purchasing an additional 60,646 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after purchasing an additional 54,285 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 82.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,659,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $144.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.52. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $131.72 and a 52 week high of $169.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.16.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

