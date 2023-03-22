914 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,295,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,972 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,898,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,992,447,000 after buying an additional 246,451 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,891,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $423,439,000 after buying an additional 15,631 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $261,976,000 after purchasing an additional 216,900 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 1,260,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,157,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.39.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $220.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.20. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $285.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

