9,350 Shares in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 53.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,377,326 shares in the company, valued at $75,752,930. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,377,326 shares in the company, valued at $75,752,930. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $590,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,374,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,114,734. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stifel Financial Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of SF opened at $59.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.29. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 15.08%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

See Also

