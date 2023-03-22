Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,614,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,297,000 after buying an additional 125,697 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,184,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,451,000 after acquiring an additional 67,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after purchasing an additional 147,014 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 28.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,219,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,088,000 after buying an additional 491,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $353,981.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,725 shares in the company, valued at $12,575,091. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,927.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,675. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.3 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.81.

NYSE:BJ opened at $76.08 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.48.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

