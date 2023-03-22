Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,703,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $653,000. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.68. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on XEL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

