Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 456 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at about $152,022,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33,853.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 787,383 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,848,000 after buying an additional 785,064 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,413,000 after buying an additional 775,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,217,000 after buying an additional 755,625 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 636.7% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 725,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $87,334,000 after acquiring an additional 626,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.45.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $130.62 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.35.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

