Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 502 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 502 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West increased its position in Arista Networks by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 43,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $6,588,786.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,353,384.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 43,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $6,588,786.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,043 shares in the company, valued at $12,353,384.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $127,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,687 shares of company stock valued at $42,260,466 in the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $168.08 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $169.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

